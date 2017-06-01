× HPD: ATM stolen during smash-and-grab at gas station in Upper Kirby area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for those responsible for a smash-and-grab Thursday morning at a gas station in the Upper Kirby area.

The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. at the Quick Mart Citgo Station in the 21000 block of Westheimer near S. Shepherd Drive.

Investigators said the store was closed when a vehicle rammed into the store and the ATM inside was stolen. Police are waiting for store surveillance footage to see if the robbers were caught on camera during the break-in.

Police are also patrolling the area to look for any vehicle with damage that indicates use in the smash-and-grab.

At this time, police are unsure how many people were involved in the crime.