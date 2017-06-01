× HPD: Man shot during fight over handicapped parking spot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after an argument over a handicapped parking spot escalated to gun violence Wednesday night in the Gulfcrest area.

Police said two men pulled up to the United States Post Office in the 4000 block of Broadway Street at Moline Street around 8 p.m. After their arrival, the men reportedly got into an argument about parking in a handicapped spot.

During the altercation, investigators said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other, possibly hitting the victim in the chest area.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The alleged gunman stayed at the scene and was arrested. At this time, it’s unknown what charges he will face.