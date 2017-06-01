× ‘It needs a leash’: Mom finds giant spider in toddler’s room

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan mother found “one of the largest spiders in the world” in her 21-month-old son’s room early Wednesday morning.

Jillian Duke was in her son’s bedroom when she spotted the massive spider, WXYZ reports.

“I looked over thinking it was a big ball of string and it turned out it had eyes and it was a big spider,” said Duke.

She called her husband and her parents for help before dropping a heavy stack of books on it.

Duke then took the carcass to a local pet store that specializes in spiders and staff told her the spider isn’t from the United States.

“Australian Huntsman Spider, which would be one of the largest spiders in the world, but completely harmless, outside of an allergic reaction to it’s venom,” said employee Randy John Lee.

Duke, who still has concerns about how the spider got into her apartment, wants the complex sprayed for bugs.

“This thing is huge. It needs a leash,” Duke told the station.