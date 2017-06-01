Maggie Must-Haves: Tools Wonder Women can use to turn into Super Moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- 'Wonder Woman' hits big screens across the country. This iconic superhero is a favorite around the world, especially for moms. She’s the ultimate heroine, defending the weak while looking radiant in a bathing suit!

Unlike other superheroes who use physical force to fight their foes, Wonder Woman uses various tools and weapons that help her get the job done including her lasso, bracelets and earrings. Kind of like moms, right? Lane Gulotta, founder of Bayou City Mamas, joins Maggie Flecknoe with some Must-Haves to help you turn into a super mom this summer.

Travel at Warp Speed

Summer travel can slow you down especially if you have loads of gear weighing you down. Switch out that booster seat with mifold, the Grab and Go Booster seat. Mifold is ten times smaller than a regular booster seat and can fit in your purse or backpack, but it’s just as safe. While a regular booster lifts the child to the seat belt, mifold brings the seat belt down to the child.

Conquer the Conflict

If you have more than one child at home, you know how quickly a disagreement can erupt. Encourage cooperative play with the Crazy Cereal™ Electronic Game by Educational Insights or the Primary Science Deluxe Lab Set by Learning Resources.

Potty Train Like a Pro!

Nothing can scare a brave mom more than potty training. Get help from sidekick BottomZz Up. This revolutionary non-toxic potty training system, currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, gives parents everything they need to rock potty training all in one box! Washable underwear, inserts and a fun way to celebrate even the smallest victory are included.

Mess-free Meals

Keep food off the floor with Marcus & Marcus Baby Bibs. The built-in crumb catcher keeps baby’s clothes clean… most of the time. Rinse with hot, soapy water or throw it in the dishwasher for quick clean up.