Man hospitalized after being confronted by off-duty HCSO officer, her husband

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hospitalized after being restrained by an off-duty officer and her husband Sunday night in a restaurant parking lot.

The husband was with the couple’s children when he drove up to a Denny’s restaurant in the 17700 block of Crosby Freeway around 11:40 p.m. Once inside the parking lot, investigators said the father noticed the 24-year-old man urinating in public view and went to confront him.

Deputies said he verbally confronted the man about his behavior and then argument escalated to a physical altercation. Moments later, the off-duty officer arrived in a separate vehicle to meet with family.

The off-duty officer called for backup from the sheriff’s office and emergency medical services. She then helped her husband restrain the other man.

When the officer realized the man had stopped resisting, she and her husband stopped restraining him and then noticed that he was not breathing.

She immediately began CPR and continued until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital for treatment.