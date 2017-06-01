Police bodycam video of Pulse nightclub shooting released nearly a year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO - Nearly one year after a lone gunman fatally shot 49 people at the Orlando Pulse nightclub, we're seeing newly-released police body cam video of the shooting scene.

The gunman and ISIS supporter, Omar Mateen, opened fire inside the nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Video shows the extremely dramatic tactical operation with police clearing the nightclub and searching for victims.

Tense moments lead up to a dramatic standoff between police and Mateen. It was yet another fatal ending inside a bathroom where the gunman held hostages.

Sadly, too many lives lost were lost that day, which won't be easily forgotten in America.