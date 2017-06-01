× Suspicious fire destroys abandoned house near Willowbrook area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that burned through an abandoned home and threaten the lives of the families living next door Thursday morning.

The Cypress Creek Fire Department responded to flames engulfing an abandoned home in the 9000 block of Shoal Creek Drive near Vancouver Lane around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews worked to extinguish the fire that was starting to spread to the occupied homes on both sides of the house.

Investigators said the home was completely burned and a neighboring house received minor heat exposure damage to its outside walls.

No reports of any injuries at the neighboring house.