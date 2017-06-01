It’s officially Hurricane Season! Harris County officials share preparation tips

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With hurricane season officially starting on June 1, the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is urging residents to gather supplies and make family plans to prepare for any potential storms.

The office is held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss ways residents can keep themselves and their families safe.

“It is impossible to precisely predict where storms will form or hit, so it is important that everyone prepares,” Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. “It only takes one storm to make it a bad year, regardless of the number of storms that are forecast.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Get hurricane preparedness tips and sign up for emergency alerts for Harris County at http://www.ReadyHarris.org.