× Woman accused of assaulting Harris County officers while resisting arrest, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An allegedly drunken woman has been arrested after assaulting an officer while resisting arrest, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Officers found a stranded vehicle Tuesday in the 27500 block of Cypresswood Drive, and upon approaching the car, constables said Ashley Pellum-Johnson, 24, exited the vehicle.

Deputies said Pellum-Johnson smelled of an alcoholic beverage, and while speaking with officers, the suspect became belligerent and aggressive. The officers tried to arrest the woman, but deputies said she actively resisted.

During the struggle, Pellum-Johnson is accused of kicking a deputy in the side of the head while being placed into a patrol car.

Pellum-Johnson was charged with two counts of assault of a public servant and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Her bound is set at $5,000 for each count.