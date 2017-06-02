Beer Pong in a North Houston Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - With so many viral videos coming at us from week to week it's easy to lose track.

Do you remember the pickup basketball game at Belfort and I-45? Or the wedding proposal that made rush hour traffic unbearable?

well, here's one more to add to the list of dumbest stuff done on the road.

A couple of North Houston guys got together to play a sophisticated game of beer pong.

.......In the middle of an intersection!

It all went down right here at Airline and West Road in broad daylight around 3pm.

The post went viral and now has over 120,000 hits on Facebook.

The guys said no alcohol was involved and that the pickup game of beer pong was nothing more than a harmless prank.