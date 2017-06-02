× Burglary suspect escapes deputies in northwest Harris County, officers say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect after he escaped officers Thursday night in the northwest Harris County area, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a burglary at a business on FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline Road. When officers arrive, they spotted the male suspect and attempted to detain him. However, the suspect jumped into his car and drove towards the deputies.

As the car approached them, one of the deputies fired his weapon but did not shoot the suspect. No one was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect continued to drive away.