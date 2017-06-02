Despite controversies, Wonder Woman set to be queen of box office this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas-- Wonder Woman is out and fans can't get enough.

But with all that buzz, comes some controversy.

Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, received a chauvinist, ill-informed rant via email after the Austin Alamo Drafthouse he4ld a women only viewing of the movie. Adler responded to the email on his website – giving the author the benefit of the doubt that their email had been hacked.

The patronizing exchange went viral quick!

Then there’s the story about Lebanon banning the film because the actress that portrays wonder woman, Gal Gadot, is Israeli, and as do most of their citizens upon graduating, served in their defense force.

Lebanon and Israel have been fighting for ages and Lebanon bans the purchase of Israeli products and its citizens are not allowed to travel there.

When the dust settles, controversy or not, this amazon princess is sure to be queen of the box office this weekend.