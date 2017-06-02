× FBI: Bearded man in traffic vest robs Houston bank, leaves in yellow cab

HOUSTON — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying a bearded bank robber who wore a bright yellow reflective traffic vest while robbing a Houston Wells Fargo Bank late Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:05 p.m., the bank robber entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 10005 Beechnut.

Investigators said he was wearing the reflective traffic vest and a floppy-brimmed camouflage bucket hat and sunglasses. Officers said the bank robber waited in line for about 20 minutes before he approached the counter and handed a teller a threatening note demanding cash.

In the note, the bank robber claimed he had a weapon, but no weapon was observed by witnesses.

The teller, in fear, gave the bank robber some cash and he exited the bank. Investigators believe the bank robber may have been dropped off and picked up in front of the Wells Fargo Bank in a yellow cab. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The bank robber was described as a man in his late 30s to 40s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build and a full beard.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.