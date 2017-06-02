× FDA: Frozen tuna recalled due to Hepatitis A findings

HOUSTON — The Federal Drug Administration has announced a recall on frozen tuna distributed by several brands after its investigation led to the discovery of Hepatitis A contaminations.

The first recall, which took place in Hawaii, consisted of imported raw frozen ahi tuna cubes sourced from PT Deho Canning Co.

That recall by Tropic Fish includes lot codes 609149 and 609187.

Currently, no products are believed to remain on the market.

The current recall, which began May 18, consists of frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.

This recall by Hilo Fish Company includes Tuna Steaks, 8 oz. individually vacuum packed bags, production date code: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01 and Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes, random; Individually vacuum packed; 15 lb. case, date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01.

More information about the recall and other protocols can be found at this link to the FDA website.