Flix Fix: Wonder Woman, Churchill and Daniel Blake

HOUSTON -- It’s a European invasion this week at the box office! DC Comics highly anticipated superhero flick Wonder Woman blasts into theaters. Can the first female-led comic book movie in 12 years break the curse? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews the origin story that takes place during World War I. Churchill, starring Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson takes place during the end of World War II. Is this a boring biopic or suspenseful drama and early Oscar contender? Last year’s Cannes film festival winner I, Daniel Blake is also hitting theaters this weekend, rounding out three new releases all set in different European era’s. Flix Fix has the reviews you need before heading to the theater this weekend.
