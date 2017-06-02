× Friendswood Police: Registered sex offender becomes suspect in 2016 case

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas– A November 2016 sexual assault case is being reopened after The Friendswood Police Department, received an anonymous tip.

According to police, a warrant was issued for Wesley Blake Jones, 30, of Houston, after the victim identified Jones.

Jones was previously convicted in 2007 for ‘Indecency with a Child’ and was forced to register as a sex offender.

Jones turned himself into the Harris County Jail and was released on May 27 after posting a $70,000 bond.