Galveston Beach Patrol finds body matching description of missing swimmer

GALVESTON, Texas— U.S. Coast Guards have confirmed that a body matching the description of a missing swimmer has been found.

According to the Coast Guard, the Galveston Police Department and the Sector Houston- Galveston watchstanders, responded to a call Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. near 63rd and Seawall Boulevard by the fishing pier. Beach goers informed the GPD that a swimmer was seen being taken under by a wave but they never saw him resurface.

Further investigation led police to believe that the man was named Jacobi and he was 20-years-old.

A Station Galveston response boat crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston gave up the search Thursday when GPD and Island Beach Patrol confirmed that they believed that they had found the body.

GPD is currently awaiting the autopsy report.