HFD: Heavy flames destroy home, car in SE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a heavy fire that burned through a home and vehicle Friday morning in the Golfcrest area.

Firefighters were on the scene of a home engulfed in heavy flames on Sunnycrest Street near S. Wayside Drive at around 1 a.m. Fire crews made a fast attack and were eventually able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage and spread throughout the house. There was a white van parked in front of the garage that was also burned, firefighters said.

“Everything is under investigation. We’ve got arson out here looking at it,” District Chief Kelly Fisher said.

Luckily, the house was being remodeled and no one was living there at the time.

No injuries have been reported.