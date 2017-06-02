× HFD: Residents without power for several days after apartment attic fire

HOUSTON — Residents of a southwest Houston apartment building are without power Friday morning after flames burned through the structure the night before.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at the Pavillion Apartments Place on Rampart Street at Westpark Drive around 9:15 p.m. While firefighters were able to get the fire under control, four of the building’s 16 units received fire, water and smoke damage.

The fire was caused by an electrical short in the apartment’s attic, according to firefighters.

HFD said because of extensive electrical wiring damage, the entire building is expected to be without power for at least several days.

The apartment’s management staff and American Red Cross volunteers were at the scene to help residents find a place to stay in the meantime.

No injuries have been reported.