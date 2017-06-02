× Houston secures $2.3 million mental health grant to help veterans

HOUSTON — Houston has secured a $2.3 million mental health grant for local veterans, according to a release Friday morning from the Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs.

The Texas Veterans + Family Alliance Grant was awarded by the State of Texas Health and Human Services Commission and will fund valuable new programs and services for a community with one of the highest veteran populations in the U.S. The substantial grant also highlights the city’s initiatives which target veterans and the Meaningful Change campaign which aims to end chronic homelessness.

“Wanting to help our veterans is one thing, but actually securing the financial resources to help our veterans is rewarding and impactful,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “City of Houston Office of Veterans Affairs Director Carl Salazar has a commitment for veterans that is incomparable. Our work together will make a significant difference in the lives of people who have sacrificed so much on our behalf.”

According to the release, the goal of this project is to enhance the quality of life of veterans and their families by providing and coordinating mental health treatment and support services.

The collaboration is composed of public and private organizations that will expand and enhance the availability and access to services. While enhancing coordination and improving services is the main task of the collaborative, the project will also help develop a comprehensive regional system to better align public and private services and address gaps in this region.

The city of Houston will facilitate the grant and oversee the collaboration of providers offering mental health services to veterans and their family members. These partners include traditional mental health providers and other nonprofits offering wellness programs and other services.

The service providers include the following organizations:

Combined Arms

Gulf Coast Center

Grace After Fire

Interface Samaritan Counseling Centers

Mental Health America of Greater Houston

NextOp

Spindletop Center

Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

UT Health – STARS Clinic

In the release, the office also stated:

The reach of our partners extends far outside the City of Houston, allowing us to reach veterans and family members throughout Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston, Montgomery, Chambers, Walker, Waller, Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties.

A collaboration of this scope is extremely rare, and the city is grateful for the support of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for the opportunity to better serve our large community with improved mental health support for veterans and their family members.