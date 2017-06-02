Latest jobs numbers are here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- The latest jobs report from the Bureau Of Labor Statistics are out and experts are split on what it means.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3 percent, its lowest level since 2001.

The report shows that the number of unemployed workers fell by about 230,000 people but that number is skewed.

More than 400,000 people stopped looking for work entirely.

Almost 140,000 jobs were added last month, but that's shy of predictions.

Some economists said things are finally slowing down after three straight years of growth. Other experts said the numbers from may can be erratic and are always revised later.

Today's report also revised numbers from March and April to reflect less growth. The good news is that wages are up slightly. Hourly earnings rose two and a half percent over the last year.

The report is strong enough to instill confidence and likely clear the way for the fed to raise interest rates later this month, the third hike since December.

The economy has added more than 500,000 jobs since Trump took office. Let's hope President Trump and his business know-how can keep the economy moving in the right direction.