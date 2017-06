× Man released on $50,000 bond after molesting 13 year-old girl, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas– A Friendswood man turned himself into the Galveston County Jail after an investigation revealed that he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.

The assault allegedly took place in December of 2016.

Christopher James Crumb, 32, was booked into jail for indecency with a child by contact on May 26.

Crumb was released after posting a $50,000 bond.