Man wanted for check fraud gets caught with fake license plates, marijuana, methamphetamines

HOUSTON– A man wanted man was arrested on multiple charges after police caught him leaving a residence known for fake license plate manufacturing and other criminal activity.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Woodrow Coats was pulled over for having a fake license plate, when police discovered that he was wanted for check fraud.

While searching the vehicle, police discovered 1.38 grams of white powder that tested positive for Methamphetamines and 1.55 ounces of Marijuana that was packaged for distribution.

Coats was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and give a $5,000.00 bond. He was also issued a $3,500.00 bond Theft by Check.