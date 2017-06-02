Manila casino attack not terrorism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANILA, Philippines - The attack on a hotel and casino in Manila, Philippines that left at least 36 people dead was not a terrorist attack, according to local police.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying there were multiple attackers, but then making a second claim that the lone gunman was one of their soldiers.

Police in the Philippines insisted from the start it was not terrorism and the attack was a failed robbery.

Cell phone footage from inside the "Resorts World Manila" shows the horrific scene.

The gunman set fire to the hotel killing himself and at least 35 guests and staff members.

Manila police believe the attacker is a foreigner, telling reporters, "He looks Caucasian, he talks English, he's big and he's White."

The attack comes as the Philippines grapples with ISIS linked militants in the city of Marawi.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the region as the government tries to crackdown.

As Philippine forces tighten their grip, there's hope more attacks won't slip through their fingers.