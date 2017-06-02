Murder suspect dead, 3 officers shot in Laredo shootout

Posted 8:42 PM, June 2, 2017

LAREDO, Texas — A murder suspect is dead and three police officers have been shot after a manhunt ended in a shootout at a Laredo gas station,  Joe Baeza, The Laredo Police Department spokesman, said.

According to Baeza,  multiple law enforcement agencies had been sweeping the area all day Friday in search for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez.  Officers believe he is responsible for the slaying of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora.

Baeza said shots rang out around 5 pm after three officers spotted a vehicle matching Rodriguez’s SUV.  As the officers moved in,  Rodriguez opened fire and the officers fired back at him.

The gunman was transported to a Laredo Hospital where he later died, Baeza said.

Two of the three officers were also transported to a local hospital, while the third officer was flown to a San Antonio Hospital.

As of now, the wounded officers’ conditions are unknown.

 

 