× Murder suspect dead, 3 officers shot in Laredo shootout

LAREDO, Texas — A murder suspect is dead and three police officers have been shot after a manhunt ended in a shootout at a Laredo gas station, Joe Baeza, The Laredo Police Department spokesman, said.

According to Baeza, multiple law enforcement agencies had been sweeping the area all day Friday in search for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez. Officers believe he is responsible for the slaying of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora.

Baeza said shots rang out around 5 pm after three officers spotted a vehicle matching Rodriguez’s SUV. As the officers moved in, Rodriguez opened fire and the officers fired back at him.

The gunman was transported to a Laredo Hospital where he later died, Baeza said.

Two of the three officers were also transported to a local hospital, while the third officer was flown to a San Antonio Hospital.

As of now, the wounded officers’ conditions are unknown.