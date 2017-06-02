× #NationalDonutDay: Houston, here’s where to get your free donut!

HOUSTON — Of course, our favorite donut flavor is FREE! It’s National Donut Day, and here’s a list of Houston donut shops that want to help you celebrate it the right way — with sprinkles, glaze, jelly-filling or however you like it!

Krispy Kreme

Here’s a chance to get your most favorite donut! The Kreme Kingdom is dishing out one free donut to each of its customers throughout the entire day! No purchase necessary…because Krispy Kremes is just cool like that.

The Houston Police Department

Our men and women in blue want to show their appreciation for the community’s support with a free donut! Houston officers will be in front of Houston City Hall between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, handing out free donuts and some other goodies.

Shipley Do-Nuts

If you stop by between 5 a.m. and Noon, Shipley will give you a free glazed donut with your purchase. And it gets sweeter! A portion of that shop’s sales will benefit the Salvation Army of Houston.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Of course, Dunkin’ Donuts is going to jump in on this delicious dough-filled party! Throughout the day, customers will receive a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Pena’s Donut Heaven & Grill

Here’s a donut deal that’ll have you close to cloud 9. Pena’s giving away one free glazed donut per customer during store hours.

We’ll be adding more locations to this list throughout the day! If you know of any places, reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.