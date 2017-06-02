× Pregnancy rumors spread after singer Brandy Norwood falls unconscious on Delta flight

LOS ANGELES– According to TMZ Singer and Actress Brandy Norwood has been hospitalized following an incident on a Delta flight.

According to sources, Norwood was aboard a Delta flight Friday travelling from LAX to JFK when she fell unconscious.

Norwood regained full consciousness while being treated on the jetway as passengers, flight attendants and paramedics rushed to the scene to administer help.

Norwood is a National Recording artist who began her career at the age of 14 on the ABC television show Thea.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) lists Norwood as one of the top selling artists in the United States, with 10.5 million certified albums. She has sold over 8.62 million albums and was one of the youngest artists nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Norwood’s camp has not released an official statement, which has not helped to curve the social media rumor mill.

Norwood recently announced her relationship with R&B singer and activist Sir the Baptist. The new relationship and recent hospitalization has began to fuel pregnancy rumors.

Brandy Norwood Might Be Pregnant – Her Daughter Sy’rai Iman Smith Says No, But Countess Vaughn Seems To Say Yes https://t.co/QHsk6BNT07 — Gab Riel (@kingabby_1) May 23, 2017

This is a developing story.