Study shows Americans pay more for health care, but die younger than people in other developed countries

HOUSTON - According to data from the 'Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development,' the U.S. spends more than most developed nations on health care.

Yet, life expectancy for Americans is way behind other developed nations including Japan, Canada, and Switzerland.

Only Turkey lags slightly behind the U.S. in life expectancy out of 23 developed nations studied.

So, we seem to be paying more to die young since Americans live on average to be 79, according to 2014 findings.

On the other hand, the Japanese can expect to live five more years to age 84.

So, what's sending Americans to such an early grave?

The OECD said U.S. life expectancy varies from state to state and especially in poorer regions where race, poverty and diet play a key role.

They said parts of the country look more like the developing world.

Another factor is that the U.S. spends much less on social programs like unemployment benefits, old-age pensions and housing subsidies than most other wealthy nations.

A Yale School of Public Health study found that those other programs-- when covered-- tend to extend a person's health and well-being.

So naturally, without them a person is going to be more stressed and less healthy.

But other studies show mixed results in measuring health care with social spending.

Finally, the International Federation of Health Plans claims the same drugs and procedures cost much more in the U.S. than in other developed countries.

They claim because the U.S. doesn't exert strict price controls on drugs and care providers, that tends to lead to higher prices and higher deductibles and co-pays.

So, the bottom line is that our spending is over the place and that's not healthy!