Teen claims she was raped near The Woodlands High School; officers searching for suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible attacker after a teen reported she had been sexually assaulted while outside The Woodlands High School.

Investigators said the 16-year-old teen had just left a school function around 10:30 p.m. March 21 when she was walking along a jogging trail and was grabbed by a man. The man proceeded to sexually assault the young woman, officers said.

Deputies believe the attacker is in his mid-20s.

Detectives are still investigating the case and are in the process of obtaining a sketch of the man.

Anyone with information related to the assault is asked to contact Det. Acosta at 936-538-3414 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers.