HCSO officials speak after man dies from injuries inflicted by off-duty officer, her husband

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Friday morning to address the death of a man who was hospitalized following a confrontation with an off-duty officer and the deputy’s husband outside a Denny’s restaurant.

John Hernandez, 24, died Wednesday night after several nights on life support at the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

The officer’s husband drove up to the restaurant in the 17700 block of Crosby Freeway around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday. The couple’s children were also in the vehicle.

Once inside the parking lot, investigators said the father saw Hernandez urinating in public view and went to confront him.

Deputies said he verbally confronted Hernandez about his behavior and then argument escalated to a physical altercation. Moments later, the off-duty officer arrived in a separate vehicle to meet with family.

The off-duty officer called for backup from the sheriff’s office and emergency medical services. She then helped her husband restrain Hernandez. When the officer realized Hernandez had stopped resisting, she and her husband let off the man. The officer soon noticed Hernandez had stopped breathing.

She immediately began CPR and continued until paramedics arrived. Hernandez was taken the hospital for treatment.

There were no reports of injuries sustained by the couple, and the officer’s husband was not arrest.

Randall Kallinen, the civil rights lawyer representing the Hernandez family, is demanding the sheriff’s office an in-depth investigation of the case. Kallinen also said man’s 3-year-old daughter witnessed the altercation.

The incident is currently under investigation.