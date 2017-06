HOUSTON– Mayor Turner held a press conference Friday to announce new city programs to curb violence.

Friday June 2, marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

According to the American Psychology Association, firearms are involved in more than half of suicides and more than two-thirds of homicides in the United States. There are more than 30,000 firearm fatalities each year in the United States and more than 80,000 non-fatal injuries requiring emergency medical care or hospitalization.