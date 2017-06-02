Who Scored, Who Sucked?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minneapolis, Minn. - The Astros are hotter than a bowl of chili on a Texas summer day!

With the best record in the majors they are off to the best start in franchise history.

So what happens when the best team in baseball is down six runs against Minnesota in the top of the eighth inning?

They rally and score 11 runs in one inning, going on to win 16-8.

In the National League, the Giants' Hunter Strickland sucks for throwing a 98-mile-an-hour fastball, intentionally, at the Nationals' Bryce Harper. And the hits kept coming! Harper charged the mound, chucked his helmet, and the two threw down! Both teams cleared the dugouts and brawled. Harper thinks Strickland was out for revenge, because Harper hit a couple of home runs off him in the playoffs three years ago.

In the NHL the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals scored in Pittsburgh, with plenty of goals. But some Predators fan sucks in the eyes of the Penguins crowd. Someone hurled a dead catfish on the ice in the second period. The fishflinger was escorted out of the building and faces a handful of charges. He could actually get 6 years in prison if he's found guilty of everything.

The catfish toss is tradition for the Predators at their home arena but few were expecting a Nashville fan on the road to be so bold.

But what's harder to believe; a catfish in Pittsburgh or a hockey team in Tennessee?