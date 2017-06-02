World reacts to U.S. pulling out of Paris Accord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump followed through and the United States is out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to halt the hysteria.

He told reporters that the U.S. is, and always have been, committed to the environment.

"The United States has a terrific record on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It's something I think we should be proud of. That was done in the absence of the Paris agreement,"said Tillerson.

The U.S. now joins the minuscule list of countries who are not part of the deal, like Nicaragua and Syria.

Nearly 200 countries have agreed to the environmental pact, including some of the world's biggest polluters, like China and India.

Now President Trump is taking flak at home and around the world. The Weather Channel revamped their homepage to send a message. All of the featured stories were changed to articles showing evidence of climate change, with headlines like "Still don't care?"

Protesters marched in cities like New York, D.C., and Austin.

Buildings across the country and around the world were bathed in green light, including One World Trade Center, Boston's City Hall and several monuments in Mexico City.

Two American CEOs on Trump's business advisory council are also jumping ship in light of the policy change. Disney CEO Bob Iger and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have quit.

President Trump has been saying that he would probably get out of the deal, so how about everyone stops acting so surprised?