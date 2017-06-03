HCSO: Off-duty deputy shoots suspect after man reaches for gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating a shooting early by an off-duty Harris County deputy early Saturday morning that left one man shot in the leg. Deputies say the deputy had to fire since the suspect was allegedly reaching for a gun.

The shooting took place around 2:50 a.m. at the Commerce Park Apartments on Ella Boulevard and Barren Springs Drive, according to HCSO.

Authorities said the security guard, a deputy with HCSO for 7 years, was working as a security guard for the apartment complex when he saw a man who had drugs and a 9-millimeter pistol sitting on top of an AC unit.

HCSO Sgt. Cedric Collier says, "This is a very high drug traffic area, they, the complex is concerned about the drugs otherwise they wouldn't have hired off-duty officers to do random patrols."

When the off-duty deputy ordered the suspect to get on the ground, he reached for the pistol. The deputy fired several shots at the man, hitting him in his leg.

Sgt. Collier added, "To shoot someone is not natural so he's dealing with it. We're here for him to assist him. We have a chaplain to speak with him. He's to be provided counseling services if needed."

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is expected to face possession and evasion charges. The deputy was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.