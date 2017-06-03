× HPD: Man gets shot in leg during argument at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A shooting stemming from an argument at a southwest Houston apartment complex has left a man wounded in his leg Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Buena Vistas Apartments located at Keegans Ridge Road and Bellfort Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

According to HPD, the victim’s wife was blocking traffic while trying to get her cat when two men in a white Dodge Durango began arguing with her. One of the men ended up pulling out a gun and threatened the woman.

When the victim came outside, he joined the argument and the suspects began to shoot, hitting the man in his leg.

Police are still looking for the suspects and the incident is currently under investigation.