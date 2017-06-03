× South Houston shooting leaves 2 injured, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting which took place in south Houston Friday night.

Authorities said they responded to the shooting on McKinley Street near Vera Lou Street around 11:30 p.m. when neighbors heard gunshots.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two men ages 18 and 19 with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Officials say this incident remains under investigation but they believe this may have been a drive-by shooting.