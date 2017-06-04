× Argument at SE Houston night club leaves 2 shot, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Houston night club Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. at the Voodoo Lounge located on Gulf Freeway and Bellfort Street.

According to police, four men got into a fight and guns were pulled out. One man was shot in the mouth, and another man was shot in the arm during the incident.

Both victims were transported to Ben Taub Hospital, and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects.