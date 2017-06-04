Fifth Ward community members protest church after man tazed by HPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Members of the Fifth Ward community united at Mount Corinth Baptist Church to protest for justice on behalf of Arthur J. Smith. Protesters said Smith was wrongfully detained and tazed by Houston police officer Anthony Simpson on May 31, 2017.

Smith was on the sidewalk of the church recording on Facebook live at the time of the incident.

"Even in a place where you are suppose to pray, it's people out here that will take your life-- people out here that will harm you and hurt you," Arthur J. Smith III said.

"We would like to have communication from the church, via it's pastor. We would like an apology to the community, and particularly the Art Smith Family, and we would definitely like to see Art Smith immediately released and all charges released," Loretta Brock said.