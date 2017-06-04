× HCSO: Driver dies after slamming into tow truck near Crosby

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A fatal car crash has left one dead near Crosby early Sunday, according to Harris County deputies.

Authorities said the wreck took place around 1:30 a.m. on the 20400 block of Highway 90 at FM 1942 when a man driving a Ford Expedition struck the back of a tow truck which was pulled up behind a stalled car. The driver died at the scene.

Other drivers who witnessed the accident told authorities the man had been driving at a high rate of speed. They said the tow truck flew into a grassy area after being struck by the Expedition.

According to Harris County Deputy Richard Sanders, the tow truck driver was in the vehicle with his wife when the accident happened. They were transported to the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and are in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.