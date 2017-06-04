× HPD: 2 killed in Greenspoint apartment complex

HOUSTON – Two people were found dead in a north Houston apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Houston police.

Officials said around 7:30 a.m., one of the victim’s family members went to the apartment located at 770 Greens Road in Greenspoint where they discovered the family member and another occupant dead.

Homicide Detective Bart Nabors of HPD said the victims had gunshot wounds and were found in the bedroom. Detective Nabors said neighbors heard gunshots in the area around 4:15 a.m.

According to Steve Moore, co-owner of the property where the apartment complex is located, the two victims were a woman and her boyfriend. Moore said the woman’s boyfriend was not on the lease.

Moore, a resident in the neighborhood for four years, told officials “We believe in the neighborhood. We’ve got the crime way down, and in this particular case, as far as I know, is what we call friends and family crime.”

Moore further expressed, “We do everything we can to provide a safe place and we’ve got this neighborhood way, way better than what it used to be… We’re going to get this neighborhood safer than the Houston average, but it takes a constant effort.”

Some things Moore says they have done to improve safety is spend one million dollars on safety equipment, including live feed surveillance cameras.

Joan Pania, a longtime family friend of the female victim, described the woman who she said is in her early 20s as a nice, responsible and independent person. Although Pania didn’t know much about the other victim, she said the couple got along “pretty well.”

“I’ve never known her as a troublemaker… or any kind of danger, or hang around troublemakers, or any of that,” Pania said.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.