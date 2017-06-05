4 injured after head-on vehicle collision in SE Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — The police department is investigating after several people were injured in a major collision involving an SUV and a car early Monday in southeast Houston, authorities said.

The SUV driver was traveling northbound on Galveston Road around midnight when they crashed head-on with a car that was headed southbound on the same street, investigators said.

Police said a total of four people were involved in the accident, and each person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators said none of the injuries appeared to be major. The Houston Fire Department said some juveniles were involved in the accident.

It was an intense rescue for firefighters as one of the drivers had to be pried from their vehicle.