‘Can’t rain on my parade!’: Social media shows patrons having wet, wonderful time before Free Press shutdown

HOUSTON — Life isn’t about waiting out the storm— it’s about learning to dance in the rain! (Only when it’s safe, of course!)

The weekend took a sharp turn into hazardous weather, causing most of our plans to fall through — including the shutdown of Free Press Summer Festival a little earlier than anticipated. But despite the bad news and gloomy clouds over head, social media shows us most festival goers were determined to enjoy every ounce of fun possible on Saturday.

