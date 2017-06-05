Closing Comments: Think before you speak

HOUSTON-- In these politically very sensitive times, voicing opinions or sharing info to help educate is a wasted effort. Facts don’t matter and you’re not going to change minds.
Therefore, save your breath and perhaps your actions will do the talking.
Word to the wise!
Choosing to say nothing is not an admission of defeat, but strategy.
