Deputies: Driver opens fire on group, killing 16-year-old boy in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible gunman after a teen was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said the teen was walking with a group in the 14000 block of Lorne Drive near Hollow Pine Lane when a man driving a blue Dodge Avenger pulled up to the intersection around 1 p.m. The driver climbed out his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the group, hitting the 16-year-old male. The suspected shooter returned to his car and then sped off, deputies said.

Paramedics took the teen to the East Houston Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information related to the murder is asked to call the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).