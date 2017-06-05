FBI: Masked, armed men wanted in at least 3 Houston bank robberies

HOUSTON — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for two accused serial bank robbers connected to at least three heists within the past several months, authorities said.

The latest robbery happened at about 11:55 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 14001 Memorial Drive on June 2. Investigators said the men entered the bank armed with pistols. Wearing masks to conceal their faces, they allegedly ordered all employees to the ground.

One robber waited in the lobby and stood watch with his weapon over the employees while the other went behind the teller counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller drawer, according to the FBI.

The armed robbers left the bank in a silver Hyundai Elantra, investigators said. The FBI later recovered the vehicle near the bank and determined it had been reported stolen a month ago. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Investigators believe the armed duo are also responsible for two other Houston bank robberies – the robbery of the Wallis State Bank located at 10055 Almeda Genoa on April 5 and the robbery of the Mercantil Bank located at 5200 South Shepherd on April 3. FBI said the accused robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in both robberies.

The suspects fired gun shots during the robbery of the Wallis State Bank, but authorities said no one was seriously hurt.

The men are believed to be in their 20s, both about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the bank robbers.