Former Astros player saves woman from burning car

ARIZONA– Former Houston Astros player Luis “Gonzo” Gonzales is being heralded as a hero after rescuing a woman from a burning car.

The 17 second video captured by Arizona resident @artcuffari shows the aftermath of the crash, with the cars engulfed in flames and Gonzales consoling the rescued woman.

Cuffari posted the video on twitter with a caption that read, “Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on.”

Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY — Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017

Gonzales who now resides in Arizona was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 1988 amateur draft. Gonzalez made his major-league debut with the Astros on September 4, 1990 and played for the team until 1995, when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

Gonzalez signed a one-year deal to return to the Astros in 1997 before leaving to become an Arizona Diamondback. Gonzales is said to be one of the most popular players in Arizona franchise history after delivering the game-winning hit in Game 7, of the 2001 World Series.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with Gonzales after his heroic deed and posted photos with the retired athlete on his twitter page.

Great catching up with @dbacks legend @luisgonzo20 this morning. True Arizona hero and great American. pic.twitter.com/517Ep4uaN0 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 30, 2017

Gonzales has not released an official statement regarding his heroic act.