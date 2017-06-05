× Free Press Summer Fest ends early due to severe weather

HOUSTON — Free Press Summer Festival took over downtown Houston over the weekend. However, the takeover was short lived after officials were forced to cancel the festival on account of severe weather.

Thousands of pedestrians flood Allen Parkway near Einsley Park to have fun in the sun. In addition to killer music the outdoor festival consist of concerts from your favorite artist, food trucks, cocktails and a ton of activities.

And then the rain started pouring in.

“FPSF has been cancelled for the remainder of the day. With intense weather systems continuing and a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, Eleanor Tinsley Park is unsafe for the event to continue, and surrounding neighborhoods have been saturated with precipitation,” festival organizers said in a release.