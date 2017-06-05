× Free Press washed out, Fifth Ward community in protest: Here’s what you missed this weekend!

Free Press Summer Fest ends early due to severe weather

HOUSTON — Free Press Summer Festival took over downtown Houston over the weekend. However, the takeover was short lived after officials were forced to cancel the festival on account of severe weather. [Read More]

HPD: 2 killed in Greenspoint apartment complex

HOUSTON – Two people were found dead in a north Houston apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Houston police. [Read More]

Fifth Ward community members protest after man tazed by HPD

HOUSTON — Members of the Fifth Ward community united at Mount Corinth Baptist Church to protest for justice on behalf of Arthur J. Smith. Protesters said Smith was wrongfully detained and tazed by Houston police officer Anthony Simpson on May 31. [Read More]

Argument at SE Houston night club leaves 2 shot, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Houston night club Sunday morning. [Read More]

HCSO: Off-duty deputy shoots suspect after man reaches for gun

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a shooting early by an off-duty Harris County deputy early Saturday morning that left one man shot in the leg. Deputies say the deputy had to fire since the suspect was allegedly reaching for a gun. [Read More]