Home burglar escapes with vintage silverware, jewelry, other items in Katy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man allegedly caught burglarizing a home in the Katy area while on camera, authorities said.

Investigators said the man is seen forcing his way in and ransacking a home on Wellshire Boulevard from 10 p.m. on May 3 until 9 p.m. the following day.

When the occupant of the home returned, she found the rear doors were still open and called authorities. When officers arrived, they found a glass window in the garage had been broken and appeared to be the point of entry.

The suspected burglar escaped the home with several value items including vintage flatware and set accessories, a bracelet, watches, necklaces and other jewelry, an Apple iPad and a computer hard drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies described the suspect as a man in his 50s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and wearing all black clothing. He has brown-reddish hair with a receding hairline and a sharp nose and sharp chin, investigators said.

“We have a pretty good look at the burglary suspect in this case,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “All the area pawn shops need to keep an eye out for this guy, because he’s got good stuff and he needs to get rid of it.”