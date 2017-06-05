× Houston man remains in intensive care weeks after shooting; gunman still at-large

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged gunman accused of shooting a man multiple times at a gas station in the west Harris County area, authorities said.

Ahn Tuan Nguyen, 31, remains under intensive care at the hospital after being shot on May 13. Nguyen was at a Shell gas station in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine Road when the shooting happened, deputies said.

Officers were called to the area after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, deputies found Nguyen suffering from multiple wounds and sitting inside a 2010 black Toyota Corolla.

HCSO investigators are still seeking information that could help in solving the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-274-9210 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.